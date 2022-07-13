The Wright brothers from Co Armagh operate one of the largest pig businesses in Britain or Ireland. \Barry Cronin

The holding company for the group of businesses owned by NI pig entrepreneurs Jim and Mark Wright has reported profits down by more than half in the 12 months to 30 September 2021.

Dartan Hall Holdings Ltd, with a registered office address at Killylea in Co Armagh, saw turnover up 4.4% to £87.04m. However, higher costs hit profits, with operating profit falling from £15.24m to £7.12m, resulting in an operating profit margin of 8.3%, which was still healthy.

Over 230 people are employed across the group of companies owned by the Wright brothers, with various sites in Britain and Ireland.

The core activity is still the production of pigs, but with other interests including feed, haulage and renewable energy generation via an anaerobic digestion facility.

The largest subsidiary of Dartan Hall Holdings Ltd. is JMW Farms Ltd, which reported turnover of £62.85m and operating profit of £5.84m for the same 12-month period.

Nearly 85% of turnover in the JMW Farms business is from the sale of pigs.

In their review of the business, the company directors put the reduced profitability at Dartan Hall down to lower pig prices, coupled with an increase in the cost of raw materials needed for feedstuffs.

Processing

The Wright brothers are also behind a new company, Bannside Foods, which indicated an intention to re-develop the site of the Lovell and Christmas bacon factory in Ballymoney to process cull sows.

A pre-application notification was approved by Causeway Coast and Glens council in May 2021, however no further documents have been added to the online NI planning portal since then.

