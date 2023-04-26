Coillte reported an operating profit for 2022 of €118.7m on a turnover of €478.8m. The turnover number showed an increase of €56m from 2021, while operating profit was €16m lower than the previous year.

Taking other sources of income into account, including a gain from a recalculation of the company’s pension liability, means that Coillte’s total comprehensive income for 2022 was €150.9m.

Retained earnings ended the year at €808m. The company took advantage of the tax exemption on commercial forestry activity known as “woodlands relief” amounting to €4.8m.

The company reported a net cash/debt position of €65.5m in the black on 31 December.

Coillte manages 440,000 hectares, approximately 7% of the total land area of the country. Of that, 364,447 hectares is forestland. Coillte also has forest assets on approximately 14,911 hectares of leased land. The company’s trees, which it refers to as “biological assets”, were valued on the balance sheet at €908.2m.

Breaking down Coillte’s turnover, forestry accounted for €139.7m of sales to third parties, while the Medite Smartply division accounted for €334.1m of sales. The vast majority of Medite’s sales were to the United Kingdom.

Employment at the company dropped slightly from 840 to 827 during the year, while average earnings dropped from €71,690 to €68,060.

Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley highlighted the company’s strategic vision for the forestry sector in Ireland, including the creation of 100,000 hectares of new forest, half of which will be native woodland. “Creating these new forests is key to Ireland achieving its climate action targets,” she said.

Chair Bernie Gray said she looks forward to Coillte continuing “to make a positive contribution to society and the economy.”

While neither the CEO nor chairperson mentioned “Gresham House” by name, Hurley said the launch of the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund “provoked much discussion and debate”.