Shinagh Estates Limited is the holding company for the west Cork dairy co-ops Lisavaird, Barryroe, Bandon and Drinagh. The four co-ops collectively process milk at Ballineen in west Cork.

Shinagh Estates is directly involved in farming, with its dairy operation just outside Bandon, where it is milking 250 cows in a spring-calving operation. The company hosts a public farm walk this Friday.

That farm is also part of a bigger project that is researching how dairy farming can strive towards net zero carbon.

Financial results show that Shinagh retained profit of €232,657 for the 2021 financial year, up from €181,133 in 2020, and this was transferred to its reserves. No ordinary dividends were paid and the directors recommended no further dividend payment.

Turnover was up to €987,801 from €855,808, leaving an operating profit of €238,955.

The company has net assets of €7.89m, up from €7.65m the year previous, with profit and loss reserves of €3.9m.