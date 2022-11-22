Deciding what career path to choose is a big ask for a teenager.

For many it is difficult to envisage what your future self will do, though some people have great clarity at a young age, whether it is to pursue a career as a doctor or an architect or a farmer.

There is a wide offering of agricultural science degree programmes across the country now and while there are differences in content and specialisation, the strength of the ag science degree is dependent on a strong scientific base.

While these in-depth science subjects can be intimidating for many, they give a great background to allow graduates to expand into all sorts of careers after graduation.

An equally important strength of the agricultural science programmes is the exposure students receive in business, management and communications.

This results in a graduate that is attractive to a lot of different employers, as they understand science and the processes therein but also understand business management and decision-making.

This is further strengthened by their critical thinking and problem-solving skills developed during their professional work experience.

But the degree option you choose to study does not define you or your pathway in life. It presents one way to open a door, but there are many ways to open that door, and some of the most successful people in life have built their own door.

The most important thing is to take the opportunity that is presented to you and walk through that door.

Potential

People have great potential, especially young people, and the current world presents great opportunities, driven by great challenges.

The days of a job for life are almost gone, so you must be flexible and agile, seek and embrace opportunity, and never let fear or doubt inhibit you.

If you know exactly how to do a job before you take it, don’t take it, as there is no opportunity for growth for you in such a position, so there will always be some doubt. Let this be your driving force.

In professional life now your name/reputation is your brand: develop, curate and protect this and if possible, enjoy it.

We spend most of our waking hours as an adult working, for many of us we have the luxury of choice in what we work at, so it should be something that brings you enjoyment.

Prof Tommy Boland is Agricultural Science Association president, Associate Dean of Research, Innovation and Impact, School of Agriculture and Food Science, University College Dublin.

