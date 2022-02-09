Eight project teams will lead the Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM) co-operation section and will provide training and support for farmers and advisers.

These teams will identify actions to “best address the key environmental needs for biodiversity, the maintenance of good water quality and the safeguarding of carbon stores in peatlands, semi-natural pastures and semi-natural woodlands”.

They will facilitate co-operation between specialist local teams, farmers, advisers, State agencies and Government Departments to implement a range of actions that improve the local environment and the viability of these high priority rural areas.

These teams will engage with farmers with advice and best practice to maintain or improve the habitats on their holdings.

They will also act as a conduit for the Department of Agriculture, which will administer payments.

In commonage areas, they will assist with the convening of commonage management groups or facilitating the work of those shareholders interested in implementing actions relating to the programme targets. A tender process to appoint project teams has been launched by the Minister for Agriculture.