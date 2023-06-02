The overall projected reduction of 29% in emissions by 2030 is a positive development that every citizen, including farmers, should be acknowledged for, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan said.

“The reality is that there is a huge focus on reducing emissions and the vast majority of people are trying to play their part. We should be more positive about what is being achieved rather than being overly negative,” Cullinan said.

The reality, he said, is that the 51% reduction target was set without any consideration for the economic or social consequences of measures to achieve it.

“In our sector, the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] data published today shows we are already on track to achieve a 19% of our 25% reduction target, even with some of the proposed measures on diversification excluded in the modeled projections.

"This is being done by farmers on ground and they deserve great credit for what they are doing relative to what is happening in some other countries particularly outside the EU.

“We need to bring people with us and acknowledge the efforts people are making and stop using the language of failure and give people hope that we can continue to reduce emissions while having sustainable economic growth,” he concluded.

Macra

Macra reacted in the same vein, saying that figures show the commitment of farmers to climate action and that the analysis shows that agriculture is the leading industry in cutting its carbon footprint to 2025.

The sector, often highlighted as having the highest percentage of emissions, has shown it is due to make the largest cuts to emissions and come closest to its 2030 targets, Macra president Elaine Houlihan argued.

"A recent EPA analysis has shown that by 2025, the agricultural sector will have reduced its emissions by 2,584.56 Mt. This projected reduction from agriculture is five times higher than the transport industry, which is only at 571.94Mt," she said,

In addition, she said, EPA figures show that agriculture will make the most progress towards their mandated 2030 targets projected to exceed 3.75% above their target for the period 2026-2030, whereas transport will exceed their target by 14.6% and electricity by 41%.

"With proper supports and generational renewal at its heart, I believe farming can achieve its aims," she said.