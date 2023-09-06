The first prize-winning pen of ewe lambs at the Carrick Ewe Lamb Breeders Group sale were these Suffolk x Cheviot ewe lambs, weighing 44kg and selling for €200 each. \ Tom Tully

The Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders had an entry just shy of 800 ewe lambs at their annual sale of ewe lambs, held on Saturday in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The multibreed sale offered maternally-bred sheep from 23 producers, with a range of breeds entered, including Suffolk x Cheviot crosses, Suffolk-cross, Texel, Mule and Cheviots.

There was a significant differential in price depending on quality, weight and breed type, with the average price falling around the €130 per head mark.

The keenest demand was reported for heavier ewe lambs and sharp-headed lambs with good conformation. Suffolk-Cheviot and Suffolk-cross lambs weighing 44kg to 50kg were among the top-priced five pens, ranging in price from €180 to €200.

Another 20 batches averaging 46kg sold from €148 to €178, with lambs selling from €130 to €146, weighing in the region of 1.5kg lower. The majority of prices here were recorded above the €3/kg mark at an average of close to €3.30/kg.

The trade below this price range was described as stickier, with hill-cross and lighter ewe lambs a slower trade relative to top-quality lambs.

Lambs falling in to the €110 to €130 per head price range were plainer-type lambs weighing 40kg to 42kg, or light lambs weighing 36kg to 39kg with great breeding potential. Prices here ranged from €2.80/kg to €3.12/kg.

The hammer fell on a dozen lots of lambs below the €100 per head mark. This was mainly for light lambs weighing from 32kg to 37kg and a couple of plainer-quality batches.

The group also held a charity auction at the start of the sale, with six lambs sold to raise money for the North West Hospice. The lambs ranged from €150 to €500 and raised €1,450.