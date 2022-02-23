I hear that Minister of State Pippa Hackett received good news this week after her ewes scanned at a very respectable 1.85 lambs per ewe put to the ram.

Replacement ewe lambs performed equally well on the Hacketts’ organic beef and sheep farm in Co Offaly, coming in at 1.21 lambs scanned per ewe joined.

Lambing outdoors from 1 April, the minister will be busy juggling her political duties with the tribulations of shepherding – although not for too long, as the farm’s compact 21-day breeding season will see the lambing done and dusted in a brief but busy three weeks.