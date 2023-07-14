Government sets out more detailed implementation plans for each sector, the CCAC chair has said.

It is promising to see greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions trends going in the right direction as a result of farmers following the science, Macra president Elaine Houlihan has said.

Houlihan was speaking following the news that agriculture emissions fell by 1.2% in 2022.

This was driven by reduced fertiliser use, which offset the impact of an increase in livestock numbers.

“The decrease in the use of artificial nitrogen fertilisers will also have a positive knock-on effect on our water quality. This, however, will take a few years to become clear, as it normally takes five years for changes to affect water quality,” Houlihan added.

Macra also called for caution and warned against complacency, as the changes that will be needed over the coming decades will have to be led by science.

“They will have to be implemented by farmers who appreciate the value of following the science. In this case, it will be the one in 16 Irish farmers, those that are classed as young farmers.

"There will be a direct correlation between the decrease in the 1:16 ratio and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector,” she said.

CCAC

Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) chair Marie Donnelly said that while she welcomed the overall reduction in emissions of 1.9% and the progress made across sectors, at the mid-point of the first five-year carbon budget, we are not on track to achieve our emissions targets.

“The emissions reduction in built environment and other sectors must be amplified further, with immediate actions required across all other sectors.

“The best-performing sector - residential buildings - is delivering benefits on the ground through the retrofitting of cold, damp homes and eliminating harmful heating fuels, which have high levels of greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

Emissions levels in this sector also respond to temporary factors, such as weather conditions and energy prices, and it is vital that the implementation of policy protects the most vulnerable from this volatility, she added.

“It is urgent that Government sets out more detailed implementation plans for each sector to ensure a focused effort and continual monitoring of progress,” she said.

The council is currently finalising its annual review of mitigation and adaptation, as well as recommendations for all sectors, which will be published in the coming weeks.

