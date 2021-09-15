Macra Na Feirme is engaging with the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), promoting and developing them throughout the work of the organisation. The SDGs are 17 diverse goals that were developed in consultation with 8m people worldwide to fight inequality and injustice, end extreme poverty and tackle climate change.

There are 17 goals with 169 targets and indicators used to measure the progress of the goals.

Why is Macra getting involved?

These goals are relevant to the Macra membership, whether they are farming, working or studying, especially SDG 15 life on land, SDG 8 decent work and economic growth and SDG 4 quality education. The SDGs are a key tool in reaching a sustainable future for everyone and living sustainable lives is key to a prosperous future for young people.

The goals demonstrate how the local, national and global connect. Engaging with the SDGs will help create awareness within the membership of the larger impact of the actions of their Macra clubs towards creating more sustainable, active and vibrant communities. The future of young people and the future of farming depends on sustainability.

Sustainability is affected by individual actions, community actions and organisational actions.

By engaging with the SDGs, Macra hopes to broaden the perspective and understanding of sustainable practices of the individual and collective community.

Macra is already doing a lot towards the SDGs – of particular relevance is SDG 3 good health and wellbeing. The symbol for SDG 3 and SDG 6 clean water and sanitation will be seen on the rural youth calendar for September, as the SDGs most relevant to September’s theme of Mind Yourself.

The rural youth committee has created a space for the SDGs throughout this year’s rural youth calendar, where there are two SDGs associated with each month on the calendar.

If you want to find out more and get involved, contact your local TDO or the Rural Youth committee