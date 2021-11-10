The heifer donated by Raymond Potterton Auctioneers for the Hooves for Hospice fund.

I see a fine Charolais heifer of about 650kg goes on sale at this Thursday’s fatstock sale in Carnaross Mart, at around 1.30pm.

She is being sold by well-known auctioneer Raymond Potterton with every cent made going to Hooves for Hospice.

The heifer was reared on the farm of auctioneer Stephen Barry, for this purpose, and needless to say he’s not shy about talking her up.

“I guarantee she’ll weigh like lead,” he says. “You could lie on her back, she’s the comfortable sort. She’s been 100 days on beef nuts.

“She won’t let anyone down, she’s a proper beast.” Hooves for Hospice plans to build a Level 3 hospice for the midlands region.