The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) was not without its critics when introduced in 2021.

It would lead to a shortage of straw for bedding and feeding, we heard. If imitation is a sign of success, the SIM can take a bow.

The IFA’s rural development committee wants such a scheme for chopping rushes, rather than spraying them. “Since straw is better, and good food and bedding should not be destroyed,” it has said.

The proposed scheme is called the “RIS” – Rushes Incorporation Scheme – rather than “RIM”. I fear it could end up on the rim, but I shouldn’t rush to judgment.