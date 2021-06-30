"It’s vital to have the ability to account for the carbon sequestered by farms and use this to offset the sectors emission targets." \ Donal O' Leary

A proposed amendment to the climate action bill would see carbon which has been sequestered on farm accounted for in the carbon reduction targets set for agriculture this month.

The amendment, put forward by Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, will come before the Seanad on Friday 9 July.

If passed by the Seanad, it will return to the Dáil for final approval.

“This amendment is going to be a game-changer for agriculture. It’s vital to have the ability to account for the carbon sequestered by farms and use this to offset the sectors emission targets,” Lombard told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“It’s important to get this legislation in place now in order to accommodate projects like the Teagasc Signpost farms and account for the carbon sequestered by these initiatives. I’m quite confident this amendment will be passed.”