DEAR SIR: Over the past few weeks, there has been much discussion in the media regarding the setting of emissions targets for each sector by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC). Farmers would accept a 22% cut but the Greens and environmentalists want a 30% cut.

Reducing agricultural emissions is a very complex issue. The need for food security and production has to be blended with the need to reduce emissions and the farmer also has to make a living at the end of the day.

It is worth noting that one of the main recommendations of the Paris Climate Accord was that reducing emissions should not be at the expense of food production. This is especially relevant in view of the fact that global population is increasing by about one million per week and all these people need to be fed.

Environmentalists and green activists continually trot out the simplistic mantra that if Irish farmers would just reduce their dairy and beef cow numbers, emissions would also fall.

It is not that simple.