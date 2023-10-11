The massive uptake of Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) was highlighted by Teagasc’s sustainability report.

Since 2018, dairy farms have moved from 5% LESS to 75% LESS last year, while cattle farms have moved from 3% in 2012 to 34% last year.

However, the switch to protected urea has been far less impressive, with use of protected urea on dairy farms moving from nothing in 2017 to 14% last year.

Cattle and sheep farms used 5% and 2% protected urea last year.

When asked about the much lower adoption of protected urea compared to LESS, Teagasc’s senior research officer Dr Cathal Buckley said the rapid LESS uptake was due to it being a regulatory requirement for some farms, whereas protected urea is a voluntary measure.

He also pointed to supply chain issues with protected urea, TAMS grant aid for LESS equipment and contractors buying LESS machines, which were used even on farms where it is not mandatory.