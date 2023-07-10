The 2023 protein payment under the Protein Aid Scheme looks set to be approximately €419/ha. This is going off the preliminary crop area figures released by the Department of Agriculture and is yet to be confirmed.

The budget for the entire Protein Aid Scheme is €7m. However, approximately €6.8m is set aside for straight protein crops, with the remainder going toward the protein/cereal mix scheme.

Going on a budget of €6.8m and a protein area of 16,216ha, that brings the payment to approximately €419/ha.

Earlier in the year, the Department had estimated that the payment would be between €500/ha and €590/ha.

However, with so much interest in the scheme and a dramatic increase in the protein crop area, the payment is lower than initially expected.

The protein area is currently:

Winter beans - 499.5ha.

Spring beans - 14,970ha.

Peas - 743ha.

Lupins - 3.5ha.

Total - 16,216ha.

Protein/cereal mix crops

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the protein/cereal mix crop payment comes from the remaining budget of €200,000.

In 2023, the preliminary crop area figures show an area of 1,745ha of the crop was planted. This is up significantly on last season, when 804ha was planted.

Under this scheme, protein crops and cereals could be planted together. Many people went for a pea and barley mix. At least 50% of the mix had to be made up of a protein crop.

At the 2023 area and a budget of €200,000, that brings the payment to approximately €115/ha.

It should be noted that the Department of Agriculture had outlined a payment of between €250/ha and €290/ha for crops under this scheme, so it remains to be seen if extra money will come for this payment. Last season, payments were guaranteed at minimum levels.

These figures are approximate and the official figures will come from the Department of Agriculture at the time of payment, which is usually in December of each year.