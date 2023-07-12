The 2023 protein payment under the Protein Aid Scheme looks set to be approximately €420/ha. This is going off the preliminary crop area figures released by the Department of Agriculture and is yet to be confirmed.

In 2022, €3.2m was paid to 946 farmers who grew almost 11,000ha of protein crops.

The budget for the entire Protein Aid Scheme is €7m in 2023. All of this budget comes from the EU.

Traditionally, the budget was divided between the area planted.

However, last year saw the protein/cereal mix cropping option added to the scheme.

This payment is half that of the protein payment.

Going on a budget of €7 million and a protein area of 16,216ha, that brings the payment to approximately €420/ha.

Earlier in the year, the Department had estimated that the payment would be between €500/ha and €590/ha.

However, with so much interest in the scheme and a dramatic increase in the protein crop area, the payment is lower than initially expected.

Current protein area

Winter beans – 499.5ha.

Spring beans – 14,970ha.

Peas – 743ha.

Lupins – 3.5ha.

Total – 16,216ha.

Protein/cereal mix crops

The protein/cereal mix payment is approximately half that of the protein payment.

In 2023, the preliminary crop area figures show an area of 1,745ha of the crop was planted. This is up significantly on last season, when 804ha was planted. Under this scheme, protein crops and cereals could be planted together. Many people went for a pea and barley mix. At least 50% of the mix had to be made up of a protein crop. At the 2023 area, that brings the payment to approximately €210/ha.

It should be noted that the Department of Agriculture had outlined a payment of between €250/ha and €290/ha for crops under this scheme. However, the area was bigger than expected.. Last season, payments were guaranteed at minimum levels. These figures are approximate and the official figures will come from the Department of Agriculture at the time of payment, which is usually in December of each year.