In the last week I met two very agitated farmers who were concerned about the way the organic sector in Ireland is promoted. Ironically, one was an existing organic farmer, while the other was contemplating converting to organic status but hadn’t signed up to join in the recent application window like 2,000 other Irish farmers have done.

The existing organic farmer was very concerned that the way organics in Ireland is framed is around a euro per hectare payment that essentially subsidises farmers to reduce stocking rate and farm organically. As a committed organic farmer, he was of the opinion that essentially this belittles the product and undermines his business.