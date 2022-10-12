There is a risk that more theft incidents could occur on local farms over the coming weeks, PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has warned.
Speaking at an online meeting organised by the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), Byrne said the current risk assessment for agricultural crime was being influenced by darker nights and the cost-of-living crisis. “We are concerned about the potential for fuel and plant thefts to rise. Clearly livestock will become a more precious commodity, so there will be issues there too,” he said.
SHARING OPTIONS: