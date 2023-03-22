The public consultation on the review of the open seasons order for birds, which allows for the hunting of certain bird species, has been launched by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at the Department of Housing, Malcolm Noonan.

This consultation will inform a review of the open seasons order and the bird species listed on it. It will also consider the actions needed to improve the management of the order, with a view to ensuring that hunting of these species is on a sustainable footing.

Currently 14 of the 21 species covered under the open seasons order were highlighted as being of national-level concern in 2019, on foot of a National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) report to the EU on the status of bird species in Ireland.

Concern list

Another 15 are listed as Amber or Red on BirdWatch Ireland’s Birds of Conservation Concern Ireland (BOCCI) list.

The review aims to bring forward proposals to ensure that the hunting of these species is sustainable, and in line with Ireland’s obligations to safeguard threatened bird species and the “principles of wise use” under the EU birds directive.

It also seeks to gather views on the steps that could be put in place, for example, with respect to improvements in data collection and the management of the order to protect vulnerable bird species.

"Despite more than 30 years of effort to protect and conserve biodiversity under the EU Birds and Habitats Directives, the latest assessments under these directives show declining trends in the conservation status of some of our most threatened species. We must make every effort to protect our birds and, in line with our EU counterparts, it is appropriate that we consider the role of hunting activities in this context," Minister Noonan said.

The aim, he said, is to continue to restore and preserve the conservation status of vulnerable bird species, and in the context of hunting and the open seasons order, to support sustainable hunting practices.

"We must also develop better processes for data collection and periodic review of the open seasons order. This must be collaborative, and based on scientific evidence," he said.

Separately, the NPWS is undertaking an analysis of available data in order to inform decisions on the retention or removal of species, or to the amendment of the open season for particular species.

NPWS is also seeking to set out other actions that will be required to meet birds directive obligations and to ensure the sustainability of the open seasons order.

As part of this public consultation, the NPWS will engage with stakeholder groups and members of the public to consider how best to manage the order, and to gain a clearer picture on the impact of hunting on threatened bird species.

Members of the public can get involved by completing an online survey here by 17:00 on 3rd May 2023.