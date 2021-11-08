Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has launched a public consultation on the draft environmental report on the proposed CAP strategic plan 2023 to 2027.

The consultation will run for a 30-day period, from 8 November to 8 December.

The Department presented the draft environmental report to the CAP stakeholder consultative committee on Monday.

“I acknowledge again the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, through the work of the CAP consultative committee to date and in other fora, to the development of the proposed CAP strategic plan for the period 2023-2027,” the Minister said.

“This continuing commitment, combined with the Government’s own commitment in the form of the unprecedented national co-funding of the plan which will bring overall expenditure to almost €10bn over the period, exemplifies the shared endeavour we have been engaged in to support the development of the sector in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable way,” he said.

Express your view

This period of public consultation provides stakeholders and all citizens with a further opportunity to express their views on the draft CAP strategic plan, along with the draft environmental report, including the strategic environmental assessment and an appropriate assessment.

The report examines the potential environmental impacts of the plan, both positive and negative, and, where potential threats are identified, outlines key mitigation measures and recommendations.

“I promised to bring this CAP to the farmers of Ireland through a deep and wide consultation process and I believe that has been the case.

“I have been listening to the views of stakeholders over the past few months and most recently at the mart meetings, and I have made changes to the draft plan where possible. I have changed our approach to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.

“While the number of suckler cows a farmer can be paid on as part of the intervention will still be based on a reference year, there will be flexibility for farmers to increase the number of animals on their farm outside of the intervention,” he said.

How to submit your view

Members of the public and stakeholders may make submissions in two ways:

A digital questionnaire will be available from the afternoon of 8 November. The link will shortly be made available on http://www.gov.ie/cap/.

Written submissions can be made by email to CAPStrategicPlan@agriculture.gov.ie or by post to: CAP Rural Development Division,

Agriculture House, Kildare Street, D02 WK12. Submissions should be marked: ‘draft environmental report’.