There was strong support for the vision and principles set out in the draft Green Growth Strategy put out for public consultation in late 2021.

The strategy is being led by DAERA on behalf of the Stormont Executive. The aim of the strategy is to change NI to a low greenhouse gas emissions society by 2050, creating a more resilient environment, with more people employed in green jobs.

Among the major projects to be covered by Green Growth include plans to restore peatland in NI.

A summary of responses published by DAERA shows 122 organisations and individuals provided written responses to the consultation.

Across most of the questions asked, the vast majority of respondents (around 90%) supported the principles set out by DAERA, including that green growth should be one of the top priorities for any future Stormont Executive.

Terminology

However, there was some concern expressed about the terminology used, and whether the narrative around ‘growth’ should shift towards ‘sustainable development’.

The one area where there was some significant disagreement related to the 2050 vision of a low-emissions society. The general consensus from over one-third of respondents was that this wording was not ambitious enough, with some suggesting a deadline of 2040, and others wanting the words “net zero” used.

Since the draft green growth strategy was published, NI has put in place a Climate Change Act which does include a target for NI to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions (excluding methane) by 2050.

It also includes plans for a Just Transition Commission and a Climate Commissioner.

These changes will be incorporated into the final Green Growth strategy.

Funding

Estimates from DAERA suggest that £600m could be required over the next five-year period to deliver Green Growth. How much of this money will be forthcoming without a Stormont Executive in place remains unclear.

