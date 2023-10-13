Pumpkin growers from around the country have opened up their patches to the public and demand is as strong as ever, according to growers.

Sandra Burns runs a pumpkin patch with her husband Joe on their 38ac vegetable and tillage farm in Killeagh, Co Cork.

"We grow 20,000 pumpkin plants, but you'd be lucky to get four or five thousand pumpkins.

"We started doing sunflower picking three years ago too and we're doing the pumpkin picking six years now.

"It's definitely becoming a lot more popular. We are all booked out for this weekend and nearly booked out for next weekend too. We started on 7 October and we'll stay going until 30 October," she told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Costs

Input costs have all gone up, particularly for fertiliser, Burns said. However, this year was a good year growing-wise.

"The pumpkins are huge this year because of the rain - they love water.

"When people come, they get an empty bag and they get to pick rainbow carrots and potatoes straight from the ground - there'll be a tractor there digging them up. They also get their pick of the pumpkins.

"This was an important aspect to show kids and adults where their food comes from. It's scary how little kids actually know about food," she said.

Speaking to Julian Hughes of Hughes Farming in Kilkenny, he said that demand for Irish-grown pumpkins is definitely higher in recent years.

"We grow pumpkins for retail, for wholesale and also for pumpkin patches.

"I would say we have one of the largest pumpkin patches in Ireland and will sell in the region of 10,000 pumpkins every year.

"Pumpkin patches have become the Electric Picnic for pumpkin lovers - it's mad," he said.

Scaled back

Hughes said that they used to grow 350,000 fruit, which would cover about 80ac. However, now they only grow about 10ac of pumpkins in total.

"We're not doing it to the scale that we did, the risk profile on the crop is just too high. I would liken pumpkins to sheep, they do their best to die on you.

"Pumkins don't respond very well to agronomic inputs, no matter how smart you try to be. Now in saying that, the summer rainfall this year definitely helped them, it was a solid above-average crop," he said.

Hughes Farming is based nine miles south of Kilkenny city, in Kells, where growing horticultural crops for retail are their main business.

"Pumpkins is a very small part of the business, we have 500ac of horticultural crops for retail and we have cereals also. We farm maybe 800ac in total," he said.