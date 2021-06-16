All sides in CAP reform talks have stressed that every effort will be made to conclude negotiations by the end of June, but large gaps remain between them.

The Council of Agricultural Ministers gathered in Portugal this week to try assemble a united front ahead of a resumption of talks with MEPs in the European Parliament.

Pushing back

Agriculture ministers are pushing back against the Parliament’s demands for greater convergence of farm payments, the mandatory introduction of front-loaded payments and a larger budget for eco schemes.

Speaking from Lisbon, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said it was important to conclude CAP talks with the process already two years behind schedule.

“There’s certainly a strong spirit among Council members to reach a compromise to work together but that’s going to require the Parliament to work in a likeminded manner,” Minister McConalogue said.

While the Council has pointed the finger at the lack of compromise from MEPs for the breakdown in talks, MEPs have laid the blame squarely at the door of farm ministers.

Key figure

In an update to the Parliament, German MEP Peter Jahr, a key figure in the negotiations, said the Council had failed to organise itself.

Jahr said he was disappointed talks were called off at the end of May. He said 98% of the deal had been agreed and the stumbling blocks were well known.

He said normally negotiations would not end as abruptly as they did when a deal was so close.

Chief negotiator for the Parliament, Norbert Lins, met with the Portuguese presidency of the Council this week. Minister Maria dó Ceu Antunes is keen to strike a deal before her mandate as president ends on 30 June. Lins said there was a clear will on the majority of ministers to move towards the Parliament and conclude talks.