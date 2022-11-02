The big news stories this week once again reflected the anti-livestock trend that has been apparent for a number of months now. Politically, we see the push by a Green Party councillor to remove live animals from the Dublin city centre crib, to be replaced with moving screens and digital images. While irrelevant to most Irish farm families from a farm business perspective, in a sense it sums up what the 2022 anti-livestock agenda looks like for farmers.

In the same way we see the significant ongoing pressure from the EU in our own departments for farmers to go organic or into forestry. It’s another way to push lower stocking rates and lower output.