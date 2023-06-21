Tommy Fleming, Charlestown, Co. Mayo and Wayne Hodgins, Birr, Co Offaly, bring in the cows for milking at Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary where they are doing the Green Cert distance learning course. Photo: Donal O' Leary

Gurteen College looked very well last Saturday as farmers from all over Ireland arrived for Sheep 2023.

The sunshine brought a smile to most sheep farmers’ faces but it’s also horses that are making principal Jon Parry smile – he expects an equine course to return to Gurteen College in September this year after a six-year absence.

With ministers Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett both in attendance, Parry was vocal about the need for funds to upgrade new classrooms. He has a figure of €2.5m in mind for the new facilities.

The college has already invested heavily in new dairy facilities in its farmyard, but Parry is keen to position Gurteen as more than just a dairy college, given its proximity to the west of Ireland.