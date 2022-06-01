Business management consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) has been tasked with undertaking an independent review of how DAERA dealt with concerns raised in the recent industrial tribunal case taken by former vet Dr Tamara Bronckaers.

The review is to be completed in two distinct phases. The first will look at the actions taken by those involved in the case, and assess whether they were in line with various NI civil service (NICS) policies and procedures, including the NICS Code of Ethics.

The second phase will consider what lessons have been learned, and provide recommendations for improvement to prevent the recurrence of any of the issues identified in the first phase of the work.

Findings of the review will be published, and it is anticipated that the first phase will be completed by the end of June 2022. The timing of release for the second phase of the work is still to be established.

The review was jointly commissioned by the Head of Civil Service, Jayne Brady, DAERA Permanent Secretary, Katrina Godfrey and Department of Finance (DoF) Permanent Secretary, Neil Gibson.

It is in response to the fallout from a tribunal ruling in September 2021, which concluded that Dr Bronckaers was constructively dismissed from her post in DAERA.

She had raised concerns with senior management relating to suspect breaches of animal welfare and traceability at livestock marts, and received a settlement of £1.25m.

