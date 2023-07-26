The high level of interest in the new Sheep Improvement Scheme genotyped ram action is reflected in the steady flow of questions being received. Sheep Ireland manager, Kevin McDermott, is back again this week with answers. Q. If I genotype my ram lambs, will I be able to get €uroStar evaluations and will this make my rams eligible for the scheme if they are four- or five-star and type I, II or III for Scrapie? I am not a LambPlus breeder.A. Only rams that are in LambPlus flocks now (or at some point in the past) can be genotyped and get €uroStar evaluations and the Scrapie status. So non-LambPlus flocks can genotype rams to get them eligible for the scheme, but the ram must have been bred by or owned by a LambPlus flock at some point in their lifetime. In practical terms, if the ram had star ratings when you purchased him, you could get him genotyped now if he wasn’t when bought.Q. I am a LambPlus breeder, but have recorded very little information and think my DQI figure is less than 20%. Is there a minimum figure that I must meet for my rams to be deemed eligible, or is this to do with being granted the €uroStar evaluation information?A. Yes, LambPlus flocks must reach a minimum DQI of 40% for the €uroStars to be generated and €uroStars are needed to make lowland rams SIS eligible. Q. Following on from this, is there a way at this stage of the year that I could increase my DQI figure if required to obtain genetic evaluations and SIS eligibility?A. How much a flock could increase their DQI at this time of year will vary from flock to flock, depending on what data they have already collected and submitted to the database. I would encourage flocks with a DQI below 40% to enter any outstanding data they have as soon as possible. If this does not bring them above 40%, then call the Sheep Ireland office and one of our team will talk through how the flock could improve the DQI and what areas to concentrate on for the following year.Q. Can I join the LambPlus programme at this stage of the year or is it too late for 2023?A. It is too late to join LambPlus for 2023, the deadline for joining LambPlus was 1 December 2022. The application process for 2024 will open in October 2023.Q. I opted to purchase a ram in year one, but from what I am hearing the availability of rams is going to be very tight. I was considering requesting a change to year three. If I do so, will my payment be affected in any way in 2023 – I presume I can just pick up the category B option again and my payment will not be affected?A. I have spoken to the Sheep Improvement Scheme section in the Department of Agriculture and they have clarified that payments will not be affected in any way. Their advice is: “Where you experience ram availability issues, you can contact the SIS unit at DAFM and request to change your year to either 2024 or 2025 and opt to complete your original category B action for 2023. If your original category B action is not an option for you, you can request to switch to an alternative available category B action for 2023 only. This change will not affect your payment in any way.”
