The recall extends to all frozen foods of animal origin in Irish Iceland stores.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a notice to Metron Stores Limited, trading as Iceland Ireland, to immediately withdraw and recall all imported frozen food of animal origin that has been brought into Ireland since 3 March 2023.

The FSAI has said this is a precautionary measure, as Iceland’s frozen food products of animal origin have not been subject to the necessary food safety controls.

The FSAI have released 12 questions and answers regarding the recall to help consumers understand the recall.

1. What is a food recall?

A food recall is the removal of an unsafe food from the market when it may have reached the consumer.

2. Why are these products being recalled?

The implicated products have not been subject to the necessary food safety controls and therefore may be unsafe to eat, as there is a possibility that they may not have been produced in line with food safety, hygiene and/or food traceability legal requirements to protect public health.

In the absence of Metron Stores Limited (trading as Iceland Ireland) providing valid and correct traceability documentation as required by the law, the FSAI is directing the company to withdraw and recall the implicated products as a precautionary measure to best protect consumer health, as we cannot be fully confident of the traceability and safety of these imported frozen foods of animal origin.

3. Is there information available on the specific products and/or batch codes/best before dates implicated in this recall?

This recall relates to all imported frozen food of animal origin sold from Metron Stores Limited (trading as Iceland Ireland) since 3 March 2023.

If you have purchased frozen product of animal origin from an Iceland Ireland store since 3 March 2023, please check with Iceland Ireland if the product is implicated in this recall.

4. Is the food safe to eat/Is there any risk of illness?

To date, the FSAI has no reports of any illness associated with the implicated products. However, in the absence of the necessary import controls to verify compliance with EU food law or the company providing valid and correct traceability documentation as required by the law, the FSAI is advising consumers not to eat imported frozen food of animal origin bought from Iceland Ireland stores since 3 March 2023.

5. If I cook the food, is it safe to eat?

The implicated products have not been subject to the necessary food safety checks and, therefore, may be unsafe to eat, as there is a possibility that they may not have been produced in line with food safety, hygiene and/or food traceability legal requirements to protect public health.

Therefore, the FSAI cannot guarantee that cooking will eliminate any potential food safety hazards.

6. What should I do if I have these products in my home?

As a precaution, the FSAI is advising consumers not to eat any frozen imported food of animal origin bought from Iceland Ireland stores since 3 March 2023.

7. I feel like I have food poisoning from eating one of the products, what should I do?

This is a precautionary recall. To date, we have received no reports of illness associated with the implicated products.

8. I bought one of the affected products, will I be refunded?

Consumers are advised to contact Iceland Ireland.

9. Is food of non-animal origin from Metron Stores Limited (trading as Iceland Ireland) safe to eat?

This recall currently only relates to imported frozen food of animal origin.

10. What is food of animal origin?

Foods of animal origin are any food products that primarily contain ingredients that come from an animal, such as chicken, meat, ham, fish, eggs, dairy products, etc.

Examples of products covered by the recall include, but are not limited to:

Frozen chicken goujons.

Frozen fish.

Frozen pork sausages.

Frozen chicken kiev with cheese/butter/ham.

Examples of products not covered by the recall include, but are not limited to:

Frozen ice-cream containing palm oil.

Frozen pizza containing cheese and meat or fish.

Fresh meat or fish.

Jars of honey.

11. How was this issue identified?

This issue was identified by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Border Control Post officials, in collaboration with Revenue Customs, due to undeclared frozen food of animal origin with no accompanying documentation for goods being imported by Metron Stores Limited trading as Iceland Ireland into Ireland.

12. How is this being investigated?

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and involves the FSAI, the Environmental Health Service of the Health Service Executive, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.

As part of the investigation, the FSAI has informed the European Commission, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) UK, Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland, and Food Standards Scotland and are sharing relevant information to support the investigation.