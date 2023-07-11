Ciaran Roche, risk manager, FBD Insurance; Joe Molly, chair, Tullamore Show; Pat Griffin, senior inspector for farm safety, HSA; and Jane Marks, marketing manager, FRS Network at the launch of the Farm Safety Live event taking place at the Tullamore Show on 13 August.

Marking its eighth year at the Tullamore Show 2023, the popular Farm Safety Live is set to bring interactive demonstrations on safe quad bike driving to event visitors.

With quad/ATV training becoming mandatory in November 2023, FRS Training, Health & Safety Authority (HSA) and FBD Insurance will be placing this important work vehicle front and centre of their collaborative Farm Safety Live event on 13 August in Tullamore. Organisers of the show are lending their support which will bring live demonstrations throughout the day to stand L100.

Tractor and livestock demos

In addition to the quad bike, tractor and livestock safety demonstrations will also be running in a bid to give practical safety tips that can be easily applied back on the farm to make everyday operations safer.

Over the last 10 years (2013 to 2022) there have been 10 fatalities in agriculture involving quad bikes. With the highest number of fatalities on Irish farms coming from vehicles (45%) of which 53% were tractors and 12% were quads, these are two of the main safety focuses with regard to vehicles on the day.

As cattle account for 18% of fatalities, the event will also demonstrate the safe handling of livestock in an engaging way.

The new quad bike regulations that become mandatory in November 2023 include the introduction of compulsory helmet wearing and training for operators. Visitors can find out all the information they need to know to get compliant at the event.

Ciaran Roche, risk manager with FBD Insurance, invites all attendees at the Tullamore Show to come and view the demonstrations at the Farm Safety Live arena.

Useful information

He said: “We are particularly pleased to be shining a spotlight on safe use of quad bikes this year. We hope that this will provide farmers with useful information in advance of the impending legislation around quad bike use.

“Changing our usual way of doing things can be challenging, but we must always be conscious that farming is a tough and demanding occupation with plenty of workplace hazards. It’s time to review our farming practices and to stop taking risks.”

Pat Griffin, senior inspector for farm safety with the HSA, said: “All farms rely on tractors, quads and other vehicles to carry out work on the farm, but the operation of these vehicles continues to lead to fatal and serious injury. Visiting the Farm Safety Live stand hosted by FRS/FBD/HSA will give you critical information on the risks you face in the operation of these vehicles and show you how these incidents can be prevented on your farm.”

Regulations

Peter Slattery, manager with FRS Training, said: “We welcome the forthcoming regulations for quad bikes, which will see all users requiring formal training in a bid to improve the safe use of these vehicles on farms and other work environments.

“At Farm Safety Live, we will highlight the need for safety in an engaging way by giving safety tips to people working with quad bikes, tractors and livestock.”

Joe Molloy, chair with the Tullamore Show, said: “Tullamore Show executive is delighted to have the Farm Safety Live demos at the show this year and to highlight the importance of farm safety messages to our visitors. This year, with the focus on quad bikes and chances to win some prizes, we are sure it will be a great draw for all.”