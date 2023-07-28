A quad and an attached sprayer were stolen from a Cavan farm at some stage between Thursday night and Friday morning, gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí said that they are appealing for information following the theft of the quad, a red Honda Foreman 500 model, from the farm in the Grousehall, Loughduff, area of the county.

Information sought

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to come forward. Cavan Garda station can be contacted on 049-436 8800.

Those with information can also contact the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111 or visit any Garda station.

