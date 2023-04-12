Quad-X has taken the wraps off a new custom boom for applying liquid fertiliser.

The Antrim-based ATV/UTV attachment manufacturer Quad-X has taken the wraps off a new custom boom for applying liquid fertiliser.

The unit has been developed on the back of market demands as an alternative to granular fertiliser.

Quad-X says the standard chemical spray booms are not suitable for liquid fertiliser.

Accessories

The Quad-X liquid fertiliser boom comes with custom nozzles, complete with a mounting kit for ATVs and mounting options available for UTVs.

The boom can pair with any of the Quad-X spray tanks and can be easily fitted to any ATV/UTV.

Tank size options

The Northern Irish manufacturer offers tank sizes in 60l and 100l, which can be used on an ATV or supplied with mounting kits for UTVs, to mount the boom over the door of the cargo bed.

They also offer 135l and 230l, and 230l options on skids for UTVs, while a 230l towed model is also available. The fertiliser boom is available in two widths - either an 11ft/3.5m or an 16ft/5m.

Boom prices start from €440 ex works plus VAT.