Quaile Machinery, the Irish importer of Dewulf, Scanstone, Struik and Wifo based in Skerries, Co Dublin, will use the FTMTA Show as a launch pad for Ireland’s first Dewulf Kwatro XTreme four-row potato harvester, specially designed to suit Irish harvesting conditions. The cleaning system is where Dewulf has made most tweaks to the Kwatro XTreme.

Being a four-row machine, it is aimed at growers working with four x 90cm rows or 1.8m beds. The harvesting unit is in front of its 900mm tracks. To the rear, a 1250/50 R32 tyre is optional. Dewulf claims to be the first manufacturer to combine frontal harvesting with a traditional sieving path, hedgehog unit and cleaning modules, all while having the largest bunker on the market.

The frontal harvesting concept allows the potato ridges remain intact while improving the harvester’s stability. This makes it possible to keep harvesting longer in wet conditions.

The Kwatro Xtreme is equipped with a 500hp Scania engine.

A four-row Dewulf planter will also accompany the harvester on the stand alongside equipment from the firms other brands.