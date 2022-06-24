Maerdy Morwr was male and overall Charolais champion.

The Highland Hall in Edinburgh saw just under 1,000 beef and dairy cattle pass through its door on Thursday as the Royal Highland Show kicked off.

The beef cattle class has a strong showing from native breeds, including the largest class Beef Shorthorns with 101 entries, Highlands with 80 and Aberdeen Angus with 77.

Meanwhile, the British Limousin class had 92 entries, up from 85 in 2019 when the show was last run.

In the dairy section, the number of entries has increased to 121 from 114 in 2019.

The Holstein class has shown a remarkable increase to become this year’s largest dairy class, with 50 entries, up from 27 in 2019.

Beef cattle

A total of 12 pedigree breeds were displayed on the first day of showing. The morning classes saw Salers, Simmental, Highland, Hereford, Shorthorn and Charolais cattle on show.

Chriss Currie of the renowned Burradon Charolais herd was tasked with judging the strong entry of Charolais cattle.

He tapped out Maerdy Morwr, sired by Maerdy Dynamite and bred and exhibited by D E Evan, as his male and overall Charolais champion.

Reserve overall Charolais and Charolais female champion was Tophill Roxanne, exhibited by A J Stott. She is sired by Hackleton Lagerlout.

In the Highland section, Donald MacNaughton, Fife, was charged with judging the popular horned breed.

His overall champion Highland was Gusgurlach of Balmoral, from the Balmoral fold of cattle owned by Queen Elizabeth II, who is a patron of the breed.

Her herd manager, Dochy Ormiston, spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal after the win, stating that he “had not come to receive second place”, having confidence throughout that he had a breed champion.

The quality of cattle was described as the best ever seen at the show.

Chief cattle steward Eric Mutch described the quality of cattle on show as the best he had ever seen in all his years being involved with the show, noting the selling out of tickets for Friday and Saturday.

A full report, including all breed champions, will be in the Irish Farmers Journal print edition.