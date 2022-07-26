Calf champion, commercial champion and overall champion went to Cian McGloin with his April-born Blue calf.

After winning the all-Ireland interbreed pairs in Oldcastle the weekend before, local man Cian McGloin racked up an array of prizes with his pair of ET calves in Manorhamilton on Saturday.

The black and white April-born heifers were first and second in the April- to July-born class and went on to win champion pair, with one of the heifers winning calf champion, commercial champion and overall show champion.

The pair are sired by Solway View Dynamite from an Empire cow that Cian purchased from Pearse McNamee, Lifford, Co Donegal.

McNamee himself was also in the money, winning the January to March heifer class.

The Donegal man’s Haltcliffe Dancer heifer is bred from the 2019 Tullamore commercial calf champion.

In the commercial males, Martin McLaughlin of Carndonagh, Co Donegal, saw his golden February-born bull winning the red rosette.

Its sire is a CF52 stockbull owned by fellow Donegal fatstock producers the Harolds. Judges Gerard Joyce and Shane McGreal tapped him out as their reserve commercial calf champion.

Long journey

The McPadden family made the long journey from Rhode, Co Offaly, to see their powerful red heifer win the breeding heifer class and go on to win reserve overall commercial champion. She is sired by Ampertaine Commander going back to a Limousin blue cow.

Continuing on with their recent success, the Mulligan family from Creggs, Co Galway, saw their show cow Susie and with her Dereen Jack-sired bull calf Alfie win the cow and calf class. Nichola Mulligan finished off a successful day winning the young stockperson competition.

The Maxwell family pictured alongside Gigi, winner of the no tooth heifer class.

Maxwell Brothers were out in force once again with their heifer Gigi. The Elite Ice Cream heifer from a BYU cow clinched the no tooth beef class for Derek, Lisa and Erin Maxwell.

Pedigree champion went to the McGovern family, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim, for their two-year-old heifer Crossane Paris.

The powerful Charolais heifer is sired by Goldstar Echo from a Bon Jovi dam, beating stablemate Crossane Supreme who was pedigree male champion.