This Charolais-cross bullock born May 2021 and weighing 635kg sold for €1,940 (€3.06/kg).

There was an extremely large entry of cattle for this week’s sale at Raphoe Mart. Demand was evident for quality stock, with many lots fetching from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg and topping at €1,585 over the weight.

Factory agents were active for short-keep and finished cattle, with buyers battling hard to secure numbers.

Lighter cattle also met with a brisk trade, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.20/kg, while plainer lots made from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg in the ring.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg. Dairy-bred stock were at the lower end of this, with heavy lots selling for €765 to €1,370 over their weight and store bullocks selling for €400 to €1,255 over their weight.

This Charolais-cross bullock born May 2021 and weighing 515kg sold for €1,440 (€2.80/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born May 2021 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,300 (€2.86/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born April 2021 and weighing 600kg sold for €1,700 (€2.83/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born April 2021 and weighing 590kg sold for €1,640 (€2.78/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born April 2021 and weighing 505kg sold for €1,500 (€2.97/kg).

Demand for breeding heifers was evident, with some farmers looking to replace empty cows. Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.30/kg.

Fat cows themselves sold from €900/head to €2,540/head, again with demand highest for forward stores and finished lots.

Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg, while Frisian bulls and bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.