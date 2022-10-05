There was an extremely large entry of cattle for this week’s sale at Raphoe Mart. Demand was evident for quality stock, with many lots fetching from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg and topping at €1,585 over the weight.
Factory agents were active for short-keep and finished cattle, with buyers battling hard to secure numbers.
Lighter cattle also met with a brisk trade, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.20/kg, while plainer lots made from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg in the ring.
Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg. Dairy-bred stock were at the lower end of this, with heavy lots selling for €765 to €1,370 over their weight and store bullocks selling for €400 to €1,255 over their weight.
Demand for breeding heifers was evident, with some farmers looking to replace empty cows. Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.30/kg.
Fat cows themselves sold from €900/head to €2,540/head, again with demand highest for forward stores and finished lots.
Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg, while Frisian bulls and bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
SHARING OPTIONS: