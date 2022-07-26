The Belgian Blue pedigree all-Ireland finals found themselves a new home at Ossory Show on the return of the 2022 summer show circuit. It was a great event for the show, as well as the breeders and the spectators alike, with some of the most hotly contested classes this season taking place.

The first class in the Blue ring was the Ashbourne Meats pedigree Belgian Blue all-Ireland breeding heifer and open to heifers born between September 2020 and August 2021.

The top spot went to the O’Donovan family from Gortnamucklagh, Dunmanway, Co Cork, with Don Oreo. An October 2020-born heifer, Oreo is sired by Imperial and out of an Empire cow. She has been having a very impressive summer to date.

Reserve champion in the same class went to Richard Stanley from Knockbrown, Bandon, with Brownview Ophelia, with third place going to Laois man Liam Lawless with his heifer Kilmainham Princess.

FBD females

Next, it was the turn of the September to December 2021-born females for the FBD Belgian Blue pedigree calf all-Ireland.

Shay Hayden took the champion in this class with Kilcombe Philly, a September-born heifer sired by Imperial.

Brownview Pandora for Richard Stanley stood in the reserve champion spot, with Errill Penny for Billy Dunne taking third.

Up first in the male section was the all-Ireland pedigree Belgian Blue male born between September and December 2021, which left one couple smiling from ear to ear. Both champion and reserve champion went to Billy Dunne and his partner Gráinne Higgins from Erril, Co Laois.

Stood first was Errill Pascal, a September-born bull sired by Empire, with Errill Pablo in reserve, an October-born bull sired by KYR.

Pablo later went on to secure champion in the pedigree interbreed calf class. Third in the male calf class was Joe Davis from Williamstown, Co Galway, with his November-born bull Patsy.

Second in the interbreed calf class was also Billy Dunne, with third place going to Nigel Hogan from Rathnashannagh, Co Carlow, with his pedigree Simmental calf.

Miles and Sarah McDermott with their champion heifer calf, winner of the all-Ireland Belgian Blue female born on or after January 2022.

The FBD all-Ireland pedigree Belgian Blue female born since January 2022 champion was secured by Miles McDermott with Rathlyon Queen, sired by Visconti. Reserve champion went to Eamon O’Donovan and third to James McNally.

The all-Ireland Belgian Blue male champion calf born after January 2022 went to Shane McNaughton.

James McNally with his reserve champion bull calf in the male animal born after January 2022 class.

The all-Ireland pedigree Belgian Blue January 2022-born male was next, with the top spot being secured by Shane Naughton with his calf Bridgeview Quinn, a General de L’Eculse son. Reserve in this class went to James McNally with his Chocolat d’Ochamps son.

Heavy rain

Heavy rain began to fall as the Hereford cattle made their way to the ring, but they braved the elements and got down to business. In the champion spot was William Duff with Ballinalick Henry, a yearling bull sired by Normanton 1 Laertes, with reserve champion going to John Scott.

In the Angus ring, the top spot was secured by Pat Murray with Shingaun Vivian, a March-born calf that previously came up trumps in the January 2022-born bull or heifer class.

Reserve champion went to Edward Dudley with Castlelough Mister Bart, an October-born bull that won the September to December 2021-born class.

It was a busy day in the Charolais ring with a total of 12 classes, as the Midlands and South Charolais Club held its club finals alongside the regular Charolais classes.

Champion Charolais was Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Thurles, with Goldstar Pipite, which won the cow or heifer in calf or in milk class. Standing in reserve was Sheehills Santiago for Megan Searson, Roscrea, which won the September to December 2021-born bull class.

Rathnashan Newton ET, a September 2021-born bull sired by Mullyknock Gallant, took the champion spot in the Simmental ring for Nigel Hogan. Standing in reserve was Newton’s stablemate Rathnashan Nell Harriet ET, sired by Dermotstown Delboy.

It was a great day for John Burke in the Salers ring with Manusmore Olay, a November 2014-born cow that was later tapped out as breed champion.

Reserve champion in this ring was Declan Bell with Ballyvonnavaun Abbie, a December 2021-born heifer calf.

In the Shorthorn ring, it was Noel and Lisa Dowd with the champion Creaga Tara, an October-born heifer sired by Creaga Phoenix, with reserve champion going to James Muldowney with Ballylehan Flaffy, a February 2022-born heifer.

Kelly Stephenson took the top spot in the Limousin ring with her August 2021-born heifer Glenford Song, with reserve champion going to Brendan O’Shea with his September-born heifer.

Commercials

In the commercial ring, it was another week of very hotly contested classes.

Bertie and Jason Cole with Lynn McKeon with the Meadow Meats super beef bullock champion.

James Kelly pictured with the Meadow Meats super beef heifer champion.

The Meadow Meats super beef bullock was won by Bertie and Jason Cole from Donegal. The Meadow Meats super beef heifer was won by Limerick man Shane Giltinane.

The all-Ireland commercial breeding heifer champion with Nicole, Paul and James McPadden.

The all-Ireland commercial breeding heifer final was won by James McPadden from Rhode, Co Offaly. The all-Ireland male or female calf born in 2022 went to Shane Giltinane.

The FBD crossbred Belgian Blue championship was won by Eamon O’Donovan from Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The overall commercial champion was won by Fergal Flanagan, pictured with Brian Dyer and Pat Delaney from sponsors Brett Feeds.

The overall commercial champion was won by Fergal Flannagan and Brian Dyer, with reserve champion going to Shane Giltinane.

The commercial calf champion was Jack and Declan O’Meara, who are making an excellent first impression on the show circuit. Reserve calf champion went to Kieran Killeen from Mullagh, Co Clare.