The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement society May continental sale saw quality bulls fit for use in the coming weeks sell well, with lesser quality and younger bulls meeting a trickier trade.

From the total of 70 bulls catalogued, 55 were presented for sale with 39 of these going on to new homes to give a clearance rate of 71% with an average price of €3,096.

Charolais

Charolais bulls were a strong trade on the day, with eight of the 29 bulls sold achieving €4,000 or above in sale price to deliver an average of €3,270.

Top price went to Gerard McGovern, Mohill, Co Leitrim, for his bull Ballykiltyfea Samson.

Born March 2021 and sired by Cavelands Fenian from a Bivouac dam, Samson boasts a five-star rating for terminal index, maternal index and carcase weight. He was knocked down at €4,800 to a Roscommon farmer.

The first bull in the ring was Derrykirk Robert, bred by Benedict Mulrennan, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

A Potterleagh Mark son from a Liscally Eti ET-bred dam, this Spetember-2020 born bull had a carcase weight value of +39.1kg and a carcase conformation value of +2.17. He started the day’s sale with a strong price of €4,700.

Brian McWeeney, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, took the third top price in the Charolais section with Rocklands Seamus. Sired by Goldstar Echo from a Nelson dam, the February 2021-born bull held a calving figure of just 3.8%. He went on to sell for €4,500.

Limousin

Limousin bulls met a tougher trade, with nine bulls selling for an average of €2,655.

Top price in the Limousin section was €4,400 for Lochanboy Rick, bred by John Flanagan, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

Top-priced Limousin bull Lochanboy Rick sold for €4,400.

Sired by Tweedale Lennox from a Grahams Apache cow, he holds a five-star terminal index combined with a 3.6+ calving difficulty.

Thomas Mulligan, Dromod, Co Leitrim saw his bull Currycramp Superb sell for €3,200. The youngest Limousin bull in the sale, he was sired by Plumtree Vantastic from a Hatlciffe Dancer cow.