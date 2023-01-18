The Department of Agriculture is aiming to open the new On-Farm Capital Investment Scheme in the first quarter of 2023.

There is anticipation building from dairy farmers in particular but also from other farmers who drew down the maximum level of funding under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) and are waiting to apply to the new scheme.

Speaking in Ballina on Tuesday night, the Department of Agriculture’s John Muldowney said the Department is getting close to having more details available on the specifics of the scheme and eligible items in the coming weeks.

He said: “There are IT demands there but we expect to have a tranche 1 equivalent for the first quarter of this year. The closing date for tranche 1 has always been mid-April so we are still planning to have something open before that.”