I see Queen Elizabeth II is looking for a new manager for her 6,500ac Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The farm is run as an organic operation and is managed under regenerative farming principles.

It’s home to 2,500 Aberfield ewes and, interestingly, an expanding suckler enterprise which currently stands at 65 Shorthorn cross cows.

The Green Cert isn’t essential but I’d say it would be a bonus if you were applying.

The gig comes with a competitive salary, a house, pension and vehicle and a chance to rub shoulders with the royal family, many of whom live on the estate during the year.