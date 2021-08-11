Fair play to Mooncoin potato farmer John Crowley, who took the opportunity to deliver a bag of spuds to Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington’s house in Portland Row before the Kilkenny v Cork hurling match last Sunday.

“I had a note of congratulations and a few personal little words in the bag for Kellie,” the Cats supporter said.

“I also had a present in the bag for her mother so she can treat herself. Whatever her mother would like to treat herself with I’ll help her to do that. Mothers to me are terrific people.”