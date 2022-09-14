Quicke has released a new range of Silocut implements, which act as a shear grab and also splits bales while retaining the net/plastic.

Loader and implement manufacturer, Quicke, has released a new range of Silocut implements.

The new attachment is a two-in-one unit. It acts as a shear grab for cutting silage from clamps and also splits bales while retaining the net/plastic, similar to what a number of Irish manufacturers offer.

The Silocut M+ is available with replaceable bolt-on tines or with profile cut tuff tines welded in the carriage. Various accessories, such as bolt-on screens allow users to customise the implement. The Silocut L+ is available with forged or profiled cut “tufftines” but also a bucket to handle loose material. Meanwhile, the Silocut XL+ is the high-capacity model.

The Silocut L+ and XL+ are available with a bale wrap handler as well as a push-out mechanism. Quicke says the bale wrap handler makes it possible to split, grab the net/wrap and retain it, meaning there’s no need to remove the wrap by hand. The profile cut tuff tine versions can also be equipped with a push-out mechanism to ease unloading into diet feeders or other areas where space is limited.

Quicke has also released a new sequencer valve, which allows users combine work with two independent hydraulic functions on the implement with just a third service. This valve allows the oil to divert to the bale wrap handler when the cut is completed, ensuring the bale is completely split.