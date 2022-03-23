Quintuplet lambs born on the farm of Lyndsey Tinney and David Robinson, outside Letterkenny, Co Donegal. \ Lyndsey Tinney

Quintuplet lambs born on the sheep farm of Lyndsey Tinney and her fiancé David Robinson near Letterkenny, Co Donegal, are doing well.

The five lambs, a first on the farm, were born to a Texel-cross Suffolk third lamber last week.

The Texel-cross Suffolk ewe lambed the first two lambs herself and was assisted with the remaining three. \ Lyndsey Tinney

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Lyndsey said the ewe had been scanned for three and that everyone including David’s father Joe Robinson were “amazed” after she delivered five.

“It was our first time. We never had anything like them before,” she said.

Lambing

The two rams and three ewes were born indoors and are off a Texel ram.

Lyndsey said the ewe lambed the first two herself but that they gave her a helping hand with the next three.

“They were all even but there was one a little bit smaller than the rest of them. The smallest was the best sucker of them all,” she said.

The couple farm 200 ewes on two holdings with both flocks lambing throughout March.

Two of the five lambs have been left on the ewe, including the smallest. \ Lyndsey Tinney

Fostered

Lyndsey described how three of the five lambs have been cross fostered onto single bearing ewes.

The two smallest lambs have been left with their mother and all are thriving.

Read more