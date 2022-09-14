Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney

“We are unfortunately entering effectively a new Cold War and the impact of that is going to be felt across multiple areas: energy, security in terms of military security, food security, but geopolitical tensions which will result in prolonged application of significant sanctions that will create […] significant disruption in terms of how supply chains operate.”

Teagasc director Frank O’Mara

“The IPCC would say that we need CO2, as the big culprit in climate change, to be brought to net zero as quickly as possible, but we don’t need methane down at net zero. We need to reduce it, it talks about a strong and sustained reduction.”

US Department of Agriculture under-secretary Robert Bonnie

“In the US, we regulate endangered species on private land and as a result, you run into conflicts between agriculture, conservation and forestry. The interesting thing about climate policy is there is not that conflict, there’s far more alignment.”

Chief science adviser in the New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries Prof John Roche

“We have to produce as much protein, as much micronutrients, in the next 30 years as we did in the last 2,000 years. That is an extraordinary challenge.”