Some 100 dairy farm assitants have been hired under the quota granted by Government in October 2021. / Donal O' Leary

Quotas granted by Government to allow dairy farmers and meat processors to hire workers from abroad have been filled, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English TD has confirmed.

In October 2021, Minister English announced a suite of additional work permit quotas in response to labour shortages in the agriculture and agri-food sector.

However, 100 general employment permits for the role of dairy farm assistant and 1,500 such permits for meat processor operatives have now been filled. Minister English said that as of 2 November 2022, his department has had to return some 15 dairy farmer assistant employment permit applications due to the quota having been reached.

However, he confirmed that the quotas for 500 meat de-boner and 1,000 horticulture operatives’ general employment permits have not yet been filled and remain open to applicants.

The employment permit quota for 500 meat de-boners remains unfilled. \ Donal O' Leary

There were a number of criteria attached to the granting of the employment permits, including a minimum annual remuneration of €30,000 for the dairy farm assistants hired.

Strategic review

The Minister highlighted that the agriculture employment permit quotas were opened last year with a “proviso that a strategic review on labour attraction and retention in the sector is carried out in order to put in place more sustainable solutions for meeting the labour needs of the sector into the future”.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English TD.

“This review will influence the decision on the eligibility for employment permits for the farming sector into the future, guided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, as lead policy department for the sector.

“Ireland operates a managed employment permits system maximising the benefits of economic migration and minimising the risk of disrupting Ireland’s labour market,” he said.

Read more

More working permits need to be released– IFA

Over 3,000 additional work permits for agri sector