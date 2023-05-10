Lamb prices are benefitting from tight supplies and an uplift in demand.

A scarcity of slaughter-fit spring lambs has pushed NI processors to raise base quotes by 20p/kg to 670p/kg.

However, amid strong competition from marts as agents buying sheep for Irish abattoirs become more active, deals are being made at 690p/kg to 695p/kg and regularly include free transport.

At the top end of the trade, there are reports of 700p/kg on offer for good-quality meal-finished lambs.

In the marts earlier this week, spring lambs made from £150 to £160 per head for top-quality animals, although the main run of prices ranged from £146 to £150, which converts to deadweight prices from 695p/kg to 705p/kg.

The availability of hoggets is rapidly declining, putting further pressure on the supply chain.

Quotes are now on 630p/kg, but with £145 to £150 paid in marts for good-quality hoggets, factory prices are closer to 660p/kg with payment made to 23kg deadweight.

Prices at Irish plants have also strengthened, rising 20-30c/kg on last week. Deals of €8.30-8.40/kg are on offer for lambs, similar to what is being paid at NI factories.

Beef

Meanwhile, with supplies of finished cattle in line with processing demand, the beef trade remains steady in NI.

Quotes sit on 482p/kg for U-3 grading animals, with the majority of deals for in-spec animals being made around the 500p/kg mark. Cull cows are on 415p to 420p/kg for good-quality suckler types.