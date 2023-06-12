North Cork Creameries brand Ór-Real Irish Butter has signed a new deal with the supermarket giant Tesco. Some 350 stores in Ireland will now stock Ór-Real Irish Butter.

The award-winning butter brand is made in Kanturk, Co Cork, by using the traditional method of slow churning, with the only addition being a touch of salt.

The farmer-owned independent cooperative was established in 1928. It employs 120 local people directly, supports 250 farming families in north Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

CEO of North Cork Creameries, Pat Sheahan, said: “We thrive on tradition, generations of farming families have been supplying milk for our butter and we still use traditional methods but to modern standards.”

During 2022, Ór-Real Irish Butter picked up three separate food industry awards. It was named gold award winner in the butter category at the Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards and won gold in the same category at Blás na hÉireann. Ór-Real Irish Butter was also awarded two stars at the Great Taste Awards 2022.

Aisling Pearce, who is the senior buying manager for chilled & frozen with Tesco stated that: “Tesco works with over 500 Irish food and drink suppliers, which, in turn, support almost 13,000 farming families nationwide.”

Ór-Real Irish Butter is a member of Love Irish Food which safeguards the future of food and drink manufacturing in Ireland.

“By supporting Irish brands, we can make a real difference to businesses and the economy as well as protecting and growing Irish jobs,” executive director of Love Irish Food, Kieran Rumley said.