Based outside Dungannon, Co Tyrone, R Wylie Engineering will showcase its range of grass toppers and shear grabs at this year’s Ploughing.

Taking centre stage at the R Wylie stand is the heavy-duty shear grab range. All grabs feature identical specification regardless of size. The range is constructed using 10mm box section and 10mm laser cut plate with double plating or ‘duck’s foot’ plating around the pivot hinge on either side for strength. The outer tines on either side are also sleeved for additional strength.

Customers now have the choice of optioning 40mm thick Hardox welded-in tines over the standard bolt-in round tines. Hadox tines are fitted with a replaceable weld-on tip. Six sizes are available ranging from 1.3m (4ft 3in) right up to 2.3m (7ft 8in).

Customers now have the option of choosing 40mm Hardox tines instead of bolt in tines.

The topper range comprises mounted in-line, mounted offset, mounted semi-offset and trailed offset models. All toppers use a double-blade configuration for improved cutting and chopping. Toppers are fitted with adjustable skids and a PTO shaft with both shear bolt and clutch protection. The offset trailed model is fitted with drawbar suspension and is offered with two tyre options.

The Tyrone manufacturer offers customers the choice of a galvanised or a paint chassis frame on all models.