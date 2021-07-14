The unusual buyers are pushing prices up to €4 per bale in Clare. \ Tommy Moyles

I’m told farmers in Co Clare are competing for hay against an assortment of unusual buyers.

Apparently one of the best buyers in the region was a hotelier in Doolin, who picked up 50 small squares of leafy, high-quality hay to be used by guests as outdoor seating.

The farmer made €4/bale but was apparently not too enthusiastic about what the end-use might say about his remaining bales’ quality. He would have preferred if it went for feeding.

Another instance of such unconventional competition to farmer buyers came from rabbit breeders, again in Clare.

In what must be a good year for the rabbit trade, a price of €4 per bale was paid from the field.