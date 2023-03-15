Close to 123m ash trees in Ireland could be lost due to ash dieback.

Farmers whose plantations were wiped out by ash dieback must receive forestry premiums on any new woodlands that will replace the diseased trees.

The requirement for a felling licence to clear diseased plantations should be waived, and some former ash plantation owners must also be allowed to take their lands back into traditional livestock production or grassland farming if they so wish.

The radical proposals were voiced by Simon White, chair of the Limerick Tipperary Woodland Owners (LTWO) group.

White pointed out that some farmers with mature ash plantations “had lost their shirts” as a result of ash dieback.

He said the supports announced by the Department of Agriculture to date would not fully compensate farmers for the massive income losses they had suffered.

Radical solutions

He said radical solutions were needed in order to rebuild farmer confidence in forestry.

The LTWO is hosting a conference at The Dome, Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday 25 March to discuss the ash dieback crisis.

White said the conference will focus on defining the problems that farmers with ash dieback are facing, and identifying “workable solutions”.

“There are 123m ash trees in Ireland and almost all of them will die of ash dieback, causing devastation to the environment and to woodland owners who stand to lose decades of investment,” White explained.

“This conference will discuss the stress ash dieback has placed on woodland owners and why it is a major factor preventing people from planting their land with trees,” he added.

Meanwhile, the IFA said the failure of the Department’s interim ash dieback scheme to compensate farmers for losses on timber sales from affected plantations was disappointing.